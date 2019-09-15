Para-swimming World Championships: Two more gold medals for Great Britain

Brock Whiston (centre) is making her GB debut at the World Championships

Reece Dunn and Brock Whiston landed their third golds and set world records for Great Britain on the final day of the Para-swimming World Championships.

Dunn, 23, competing in his first major international competition, won the S14 100m butterfly, knocking 1.3 seconds off Japan's Dai Tokairin's time.

Whiston, 22, also making her GB debut, beat her own world record in London to win the SB8 100m breaststroke.

She clocked one minute 13.83 seconds, improving her own mark by 0.58secs.

Whiston she told BBC Sport she wanted more: "I'm a bit disappointed - I know I got the world record but I wanted to go 1:12 because that's what I did in the medley relay on Thursday.

"I know it's there - it's just finding areas I can improve on to see what we need to work on.

"You always want to go faster and find that bit extra, but it was a good swim."

Whiston can add to her medal tally in the freestyle relay later on Sunday.

Reece Dunn won his third gold of the world championships in the S14 100m butterfly

Dunn, like Whiston with a background in non-disabled swimming, was equally impressive as he added to his freestyle and medley relay gold medals won earlier in the competition.

His time of 54.46secs easily beat Tokairin's 55.72 set last year, and the Plymouth athlete felt he had proved a point in London.

"It was amazing. I felt good going in and I knew I was on for a good time," he said.

"I've waited three-and-a-half years from the Rio Olympic trials for a sub-55-second time so I am very happy.

"I haven't been this motivated for many years. Getting recognition with this team has helped and wearing a GB hat means a lot to me."