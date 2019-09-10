NI's Bethany Firth wins silver medal at World Para Swimming Championships

Bethany Firth won three gold medals at the Rio Olympic Games

Bethany Firth has won a silver medal at the World Para Swimming Championships in London.

The Northern Ireland swimmer finished second in the S14 200m freestyle with a time of 2:06.18 at the Olympic pool on Monday night.

Valeriia Shabalina of Russia took gold in 2:02.28 ahead of Firth, Jessica-Jane Applegate and Louise Fiddes in what was a thrilling final.

Firth will be in action again on Tuesday in the S14 100m backstroke.

"I'm really happy. I'm not long back from injury and I didn't know if I was going to even make it here," said Firth.

"To be here and wear the GB flag and come away with a silver medal - I'm over the moon."