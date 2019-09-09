World Para-swimming Championships: Reece Dunn leads British sweep in S14 200m freestyle

Thomas Hamer (left), Reece Dunn (centre) and Jordan Catchpole (right) made it a British clean sweep

Newcomer Reece Dunn led the gold medal charge as Great Britain made a strong start to the World Para-swimming Championships in London.

Plymouth's Dunn beat his own world record to win the S14 200m freestyle title, leading home a British 1-2-3.

Tom Hamer took silver while Jordan Catchpole was third as he set a new personal best.

There were also golds for Alice Tai and Tully Kearney as GB won 11 medals on day one.

Dunn, 23, had been competing in able-bodied competition but caught the attention of the GB Para-swimming team last year.

"I changed coach and he looked into the Para-swimming pathway for me because he knew I had learning difficulties," he told BBC Sport.

"It shows it's never too late to do anything so hopefully others can be inspired by what I've done.

"Since going onto the GB squad I'm more committed to my training and I've sorted out my diet and nutrition which is now 100% better than it was.

"This means the world to me - I have dreamed of it since I was young and it is a real positive going into Tokyo [Paralympics]."

His time of one minute 52.96 seconds beat his previous best by 0.61secs.

Earlier, Tai won Britain's first gold of the meeting with victory in the S8 100m freestyle - a victory she described as "special".

"To compete in a World Championships in front of a home crowd is amazing," she said.

"I've been really motivated this year. I started my season here and it's good to bring it back here and it sets me up for the rest of the week."

Kearney, who had shoulder surgery last year and had to overcame that and a number of other health issues to compete in London, edged out fellow Briton Suzanna Hext in the S5 50m freestyle.

"I've been out of the pool more than I've trained this season so it is amazing for me to go out and do a personal best," admitted the 22-year-old.

"There have been so many times when I felt down and didn't think it was going to happen, but I love racing and the excitement of that has helped to spur me on."