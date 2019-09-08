US Open 2019: Alfie Hewett and Andy Lapthorne win respective US Open titles

Paralympic silver medallist Hewitt won the US Open singles title in 2018

Alfie Hewett retained his US Open wheelchair singles title as fellow Briton Andy Lapthorne won the quad singles title.

Hewett, 21, beat Frenchman Stephane Houdet 7-6 (11-9) 7-6 (7-5).

Earlier, Lapthorne, 28, beat Australian Dylan Alcott 6-1 6-0 to win in New York for the first time since 2014.

In winning, he ended Alcott's unbeaten record for the season - having lost to him in the Wimbledon final - and his quest for the calendar Grand Slam.

Later on Sunday, Lapthorne and Alcott will team up in the quads doubles final against Americans David Wagner and Bryan Barten.

Hewett will also play again in the wheelchair doubles alongside Gordon Reid. They take on Japan's Shingo Kunieda and Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez as they attempt to win the title for the third successive year.