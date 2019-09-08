European Wheelchair Basketball Championships: GB win gold after beating Spain in final

From the section

Five-time Paralympian Terry Bywater scored 93 points in the tournament

Great Britain's men won European Championship Division A gold after beating Spain 75-52 in the final in Poland.

GB, the reigning world champions, won every quarter to dominate the game.

Veteran Terry Bywater scored 19 points in what was his 10th European championship.

Britain had beaten defending champions Turkey 94-81 to reach the final and in doing so qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Turkey took bronze after defeating Germany 76-65.