Great Britain reach wheelchair basketball's European Championships semi-finals

George Bates (L) and Terence Bywater (R) contributed a combined 30 points for Great Britain

Great Britain's men beat France 93-51 to reach the semi-finals of wheelchair basketball's European Championships and secure qualification for Tokyo 2020.

Britain stormed through the group stage with five wins from five and continued that form into the knockouts.

They dominated France from the outset in Poland and were well in control by the halfway point as they led 51-21.

George Bates top scored for Britain with 18 points while Terence Bywater and Gregg Warburton scored 12 apiece.