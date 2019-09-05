US Open 2019: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid into wheelchair doubles final

Hewett and Reid lost in the Wimbledon final in July

Defending wheelchair doubles champions Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid reached the US Open final with a straight-sets win over the top seeds in New York.

Britain's Hewett, 21, and Reid, 27, beat French pair Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer 6-0 6-3.

They wrapped up the first set in just 23 minutes but needed until the eighth game of the second to go a break up.

Hewett and Reid will go for a third title at Flushing Meadows together having won in 2017 and 2018.

"We've put a lot of work in over the last three or four months to improve a few things in our game," said Reid.

"It's great when it all comes together."

Hewett and Reid will play Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda in Saturday's final while both will start their singles campaigns on Friday.