Ben Pritchard: Welsh single sculler earns GB rowing spot at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

Ben Pritchard turned to Para-rowing as part of his recovery from a bad cycling crash in 2016

Ben Pritchard has ensured Great Britain will compete in the PR1 men's single sculls at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The Welshman won his semi-final on Friday at the World Championships in Linz to reach Sunday's A final.

While Pritchard will hope to go on to row in Tokyo, he has rivals for the GB team place that he has secured.

British Rowing's selection process will consider Swansea's Pritchard, plus competitors including Andrew Houghton - a GB competitor since 2009.

Pritchard's success followed the PR3 mixed coxed four of Ellen Buttrick, Giedre Rakauskaite, James Fox, Ollie Stanhope and Erin Wysocki-Jones, who set a new world mark in their semi-final to earn GB another boat in Tokyo.

In the women's PR2 mixed double sculls, reigning Paralympic champions Lauren Rowles and Laurence Whiteley also reached their final to ensure GB will defend that title in 2020.