Para-badminton World Championships: Jack Shephard wins final to retain title

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Friends and foes fighting for a Paralympic place

Jack Shephard has retained his Para-badminton World Championship title after winning Sunday's SS6 final.

The top seed, 22, beat Hong Kong's Wong Chun Yim 21-17 21-10 at the event in Basel, Switzerland.

Fellow Englishman Dan Bethell was beaten 6-21 21-14 21-5 by India's Pramod Bhagat in the men's SL3 final.

Compatriot Rachel Choong also lost to the top seed in the women's SS6 final, which was won 21-9 21-19 by Peru's Carmen Giuliana Poveda Flores.

Para-badminton will make its debut at next year's Paralympics, although the women's SS6 class has not been included on the programme for Tokyo.