Para-canoe World Championships: Charlotte Henshaw wins second gold

Emma Wiggs won gold in the VL2 200m event and finished second behind British team-mate Charlotte Henshaw in the VL3 200m at the Para-canoe World Championships

Britain's Charlotte Henshaw defended her KL2 200m World Para-canoe title to secure her second gold in Szeged, Hungary.

Henshaw, 32, who won the VL3 200m title on Wednesday, held off a challenge by reigning Paralympic champion and fellow Briton Emma Wiggs who was second.

"That was really painful, but it's job done," Henshaw told BBC Sport.

Team-mate Laura Sugar won KL3 200m silver in her first Para Canoe World Championships.

The results for Henshaw and Sugar secured ParalympicsGB places in the respective events for the Tokyo 2020 Games, but team selection will not be confirmed until next year.

Henshaw, who won Paralympic medals in swimming at London 2012 and Rio 2016, admits she has only started to feel like a "real" Para-canoe athlete in recent months despite her successes.

"The swimming has helped me immensely and certainly with the endurance but now I believe I'm a paddler in my own right and although that's more pressure it's giving me more confidence," she said.

Wiggs, who won the VL2 200m event on Thursday, added: "To come away with two medals after the wrist injury I've had is just an amazing feeling and I'm really looking forward to showing what I can do next year with full training."

Laura Sugar picked up silver in the KL3 200m in her first Para-canoe World Championships

Sugar, who competed in athletics at Rio 2016 and is hoping to race in both sports at Tokyo 2020, finished just 0.03 seconds behind KL3 winner Shahnova Mirzaeva of Uzbekistan.

"It's tough to be so close, but I've never won a world medal in athletics and that's what makes this silver so special," she told BBC Sport.

Former swimmer turned paddler Hope Gordon was fifth in the same race.

Britain's Paralympic bronze medallist Ian Marsden finished sixth in the men's KL1 200m final.