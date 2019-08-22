World Para-rowing Championships: Belarus para-rower dies after capsizing in training

From the section

Dzmitry Ryshkevich was training for possible qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

A Belarus para-rower died after capsizing during a training session at the World Championships on Wednesday.

World Rowing said a rescue boat with a lifeguard reacted immediately in Austria but 33-year-old Dzmitry Ryshkevich, who competed in the PR1 single sculls, disappeared from sight.

Rescue divers found Ryshkevich's body about three hours later.

World Rowing's executive director Matt Smith said "full details" would be reported after a police investigation.

Ryshkevich took up para-rowing in 2013 and competed at two previous World Championships.

British Rowing said it was "extremely saddened" by Ryshkevich's passing.