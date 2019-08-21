European Para-dressage Championships: Silver for GB's Georgia Wilson

Georgia Wilson won a medal at her first European Para-dressage Championships

Great Britain's Georgia Wilson has won a silver medal at the European Para-dressage Championships in Rotterdam.

Wilson, 23, who was competing at the championships for the first time, scored 73.47% in the grade II individual competition on Midnight.

Austria's Pepo Puch, on Sailor's Blue, won gold, while the Netherlands' Nicole den Dulk took bronze on Wallace NOP.

"I came here with the aim of getting through to the freestyle," said Wilson.

"It was nerve-racking, but I told myself just to breathe and it would be fine. Midnight gives me confidence; she doesn't spook or anything, and she just loves to flick her toes."