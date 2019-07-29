World Shooting Para Sport World Cup: Matt Skelhon wins double silver in Croatia

From the section

Skelhon is a three-time Paralympian and won gold at Beijing 2008

Matt Skelhon won double silver as Great Britain sealed seven medals at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Osijek, Croatia.

Skelhon finished second in the mixed R3 10m air rifle prone and mixed R6 50m rifle prone events.

Michael Whapples also won silver in the visually impaired 10m air rifle prone - just three months after taking up the discipline.

"I'm absolutely over the moon about this," said Whapples.

"I felt relaxed and in qualification I was delighted to simply reach the final."

Elsewhere, there were bronze medals for Ryan Cockbill in the mixed R5 10m air rifle prone and Lorraine Lambert in the women's R8 50m rifle three positions.

Tim Jeffery and Steve Ling also secured bronzes in the mixed R9 50m rifle prone and mixed PT2 trap standing respectively.