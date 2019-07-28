British Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships: Andy Lapthorne loses to Niels Vink

Andy Lapthorne is ranked third in the world in the quad singles

Home hope Andy Lapthorne's wait for quad singles success at the British Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships continues after he lost to 16-year-old Dutchman Niels Vink in the final.

Lapthorne was beaten 7-5 3-6 6-2 in a hard-fought contest in Nottingham.

The 28-year-old has lost five of the past six finals at the LTA event.

Despite this defeat, Lapthorne has enjoyed an excellent summer on home soil having won the Wimbledon doubles and reached the singles final.

Lapthorne was beaten in straight sets by Australia's Dylan Alcott in the first quad wheelchair singles final at the All England Club, the day after the pair combined to win the quad doubles title.

Media playback is not supported on this device Best shots as Lapthorne & Alcott win the quad wheelchair doubles title