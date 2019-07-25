British Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships: Andy Lapthorne and Gordon Reid reach semi-finals

Gordon Reid
Gordon Reid has won the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles

Top seed Andy Lapthorne and Scot Gordon Reid both triumphed at the British Open to reach their respective semi-finals.

US Open champion Lapthorne will face third seed Sam Schroeder in the quad singles after a 6-3 2-6 6-2 win over Brazilian seventh seed Ymanitu Silva.

Seventh seed Reid saw off Dutchman Tom Egberink 6-3 6-2 to set up a meeting against world number one and 2017 champion Gustavo Fernandez.

Jordanne Whiley lost 7-5 3-6 6-2 to top women's player Diede de Groot.

Meanwhile, Reid and compatriot Alfie Hewett came from a set down to defeat Joachim Gerard and Stefan Olsson 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 and reach the men's doubles semi-final.

They will now face Fernandez of Argentina and Japan's Shingo Kunieda.

