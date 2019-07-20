Anniversary Games: Jonnie Peacock questions lack of Para events

Jonnie Peacock won T44 100m gold inside the same stadium at the 2012 Paralympics

London 2012 and Rio 2016 champion Jonnie Peacock questioned the lack of Para events at the Anniversary Games after victory in the men's T64 100m.

That was one of two events at London Stadium on the first day, with three more on Sunday - in 2016 the schedule included the IPC Grand Prix final.

"In previous years we've had a full programme," the Briton told BBC Sport. "It's a step forward, but a step back."

Kare Adenegan defeated a field of fellow Britons to win the T33/34 100m.

Inspired to try a new sport? Find out how to get into disability sport with our special guide.

The Rio Paralympic T34 silver medallist came home first in a time of 17.91 seconds.

Peacock crossed the line in 10.70 to finish ahead of team-mate Ola Abidogun, who clocked 11.05.

He added: "The start was atrocious - I shouldn't have been left that much. I'll be told off by both coaches.

"It's good to be back here though. This is the first time I've won at the Anniversary Games. This event has been my nemesis."