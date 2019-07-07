European Championships: GB women lose to Netherlands in final

It was Great Britain women's wheelchair basketball team's first-ever European Championship final

Great Britain women's wheelchair basketball team were beaten 65-52 by hosts the Netherlands in the European Championship final in Rotterdam.

The second-place finish marks an improvement for Britain, who had come third in their past six appearances in the competition.

Britain beat Germany by a single point to reach their first Euro final.

By reaching the last four, the British team qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

They finished fourth at the 2016 Rio Paralympics after losing to the Netherlands in the bronze-medal match.