Welsh Adaptive Surf Championship: Llywelyn Williams and Ethan Jolosa enjoy success in Snowdonia

Welsh Adaptive Surf Championship: Surfs up in Snowdonia

Ex-world champion Mark 'Mono' Stewart won the AS2 category at the Welsh Adaptive Surf Championship.

The Australian held off home favourite Llywelyn Williams for the title.

Williams' Welsh compatriot Ethan Jolosa, just 14, took third in the AS3, which was won by another ex-world champion, Denmark's Bruno Hansen.

Brazil's Robson Gasperi won the AS1 title at Adventure Parc Snowdonia, hosting the first international event to take place in a man-made lagoon.

Twenty-four surfers - both male and female - representing 13 nationalities took part in the two-day event, which serves as a qualifier for the ISA World Adaptive Surf Championships in La Jolla, California.

The current adaptive surfing circuit sees competitions in Hawaii, Bali, South Africa, USA and Europe. This was the first time Wales has hosted a stop on the circuit.

The sport is under consideration for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Selected results:

AS1 (surfing standing up):

1 Robson Gasperi (Brazil), 2 Benoit Moreaut (France), 3 Jan Povazan (Czech Rep).

AS2 (surfing kneeling down):

1 Mark 'Mono' Stuart (Australia), 2 Llywelyn Williams (Great Britain), 3 Masafumi Kobayashi (Japan).

AS3 (surfing prone/lying down):

1 Bruno Hansen (Denmark), 2 Mike Pingatore (USA), 3 Ethan Jolosa (Great Britain).