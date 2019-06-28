ITU World Paratriathlon Series: Great Britain win seven medals in Canada

Claire Cashmore won a first ITU World Paratriathlon Series gold medal

Claire Cashmore edged out team-mate Lauren Steadman to win her first gold as Britain took seven medals at the ITU World Paratriathlon Series in Montreal.

Cashmore won the PTS5 category from second-placed Steadman, while Dave Ellis (PTVI) and Hannah Moore (PTS4) took gold in their respective events.

Alison Peasgood (PTVI) claimed silver, while George Peasgood (PTS5) and Jade Jones-Hall (PTWC) collected bronze.

"The Montreal course is pretty special," said Cashmore.

"It's really cool to race on the Formula 1 circuit. It really suited the way I race, and it was great to have Lauren pushing me the whole way."

Those who won a medal in Canada took the first step towards qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

"It's great that so many of our athletes have secured the first stage of Tokyo 2020 qualification," added head coach Jonathon Riall.