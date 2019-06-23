Queen's: Alfie Hewett beats Gordon Reid to win wheelchair singles title

Alfie Hewett (right) and Gordon Reid are doubles partners

Second seed Alfie Hewett beat fellow Briton Gordon Reid in straight sets to win the wheelchair singles title at Queen's.

Former French Open and US Open champion Hewett, 21, won 6-2 7-5, sealing victory with a forehand down the line.

The pair will join forces later on Sunday for the wheelchair doubles final, where they will take on top seeds Joachim Gerard and Stefan Olsson.

It was the first wheelchair tennis ranking tournament final at Queen's.