Queen's: Alfie Hewett & Gordon Reid through to wheelchair tennis final

From the section

Gordon Reid won Wimbledon in 2016

Second seed Alfie Hewett will face fellow Briton Gordon Reid in the Queen's wheelchair tennis final.

Former French Open and US Open champion Hewett, 21, beat compatriot Dermot Bailey, who was making his Queen's debut, 6-2 6-3 in the last four.

Paralympic gold medallist Reid beat Sweden's Stefan Olsson 4-6 6-3 7-5 in a semi-final which lasted two hours and nine minutes.

Hewett and Reid, 27, will play together in the doubles later on Saturday.

You can watch the wheelchair finals live on connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and app.