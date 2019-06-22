Kyron Duke and Kirsty Taylor set new Para-athletics world records

Kyron Duke of Great Britain, Niko Kappel of Germany and Zhiwei Xia of China at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in London
Kyron Duke (left) is a two-time world silver medallist

Kyron Duke set a new F41 shot put world record of 14.19m at the Bayer Invitational in Leverkusen, Germany.

Fellow Welsh athlete Kirsty Taylor, 20, also set a new world mark in the T44 long jump with a distance of 4.52m.

Two-time world silver medallist Duke, 26, is in fine form this season, having thrown 14.53m - an unofficial record - in April in Leira, Portugal.

Duke is now the favourite to claim a first World Para-athletics title in Dubai, UAE, next November.

"It's amazing. I've known I've been able to do it for a long time," said Duke.

"It's just to get it ratified now and it will be there for everyone to see, and a good start to go in to the Worlds in November.

"I know what I can do, I know my plan with all my coaches, we've just got to get everything right for the day."

