British Paralympic judo medallist Samuel Ingram retires

Samuel Ingram won silver at London 2012, helping Paralympics GB secure their best medal haul in judo since 1996.

British two-time Paralympic medallist Samuel Ingram has announced his retirement from judo.

The 33-year-old won bronze in the -90kg class at the Beijing Paralympics in 2008 before going one better with silver in London four years later.

He also won four European Championship medals and four World Championship medals during his career.

"My time as an athlete has given me some fantastic opportunities and I have very much enjoyed myself," said Ingram.

"I take this decision to retire due to a multitude of reasons and even though I am somewhat sad to be finishing my competitive career I feel it is the correct decision for me."

Ian Johns, British Judo Paralympic head coach, added: "Sam has helped to teach myself what it means to be an elite performer on the Paralympic stage and for that I thank him.

"He will be missed by the team but he definitely goes down as one of the greatest of all time."