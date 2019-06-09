Harrison Walsh sets F44 shot put world record

Harrison Walsh
Harrison Walsh is a discus and shot put competitor

Welshman Harrison Walsh has set a new F44 world shot put record at the Para-athletics Grand Prix in Grosseto.

The 23-year-old threw 15.73m in the Italian city to record the new mark.

The F44 shot put is not a Paralympic Games event, but it is on the schedule at the World Para-athletics Championships in Dubai in November, 2019.

Walsh is a former Ospreys academy prop, whose career was ended by a foot injury at the age of 16.

