World Para-archery Championships: Jessica Stretton wins two silver medals in the Netherlands

Phoebe Pine, Jodie Grinham and Jessica Stretton
Phoebe Pine, Jodie Grinham and Jessica Stretton won compound open team silver
World Para-archery Championships
Host nation: 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands Dates: 8-9 June 2019
Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website & App

Jessica Stretton won two silver medals at the World Para-archery Championships in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

Stretton, the Rio 2016 Paralympic W1 compound champion, lost the individual compound open final in a shoot out to Singapore's Nur Syahidah Alim.

Earlier, Stretton, Jodie Grinham and Phoebe Pine lost the team compound open final to China to take silver.

On Friday, Britain's archers also secured five quota places for next year's Tokyo Paralympics.

The 2019 edition was Stretton's first World Championships in the compound open category. In 2017, she won the world title in the W1 category.

Earlier in the week, Britain's visually impaired archers won two World Championship medals.

Steve Prowse retained his VI 2/3 title while Nicholas Thomas won bronze, beating team-mate Phillip Tranter to the medal.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you