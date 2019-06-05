French Open: Gordon Reid confidence boosted going into Roland Garros

Reid won the French Open doubles title with Shingo Kunieda in 2015 and 2016

Paralympic champion Gordon Reid hopes his part in Britain's recent World Team Cup success can "switch" his year around going into the French Open.

The Scot has not reached a singles final in 2019, and has not got past the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam in singles since 2017.

Reid, 27, helped GB to World Team Cup victory last month - equalling GB's best performance at the tournament.

"It was a really good week for my confidence," he told BBC Sport.

"The last 12 months haven't been great in terms of my form, but I feel like it just takes one event to switch that and this could be the one for me.

"Everybody's level has raised, it's tougher and tougher, and consistency is more important than it ever has been.

"Physically I feel in good shape, but mentally, psychologically, I need to work on a few things to get myself back to the highest level."

Ranked eighth in the world, Reid will play Belgian world number four Joachim Gerard in the first round at Roland Garros, with the wheelchair singles tournament starting on Thursday.

"It's a cliche, but there are no easy draws here," said Reid, a two-time Grand Slam champion in singles.

"Jo is a good player. He made the final of the clay-court event (in Rue, France) we were at last week so he's in good form, but I've had a couple of wins against him recently.

"It will be tough, but if I play well I've got a good chance."

Reid will team up with Alfie Hewett - also a member of GB's victorious World Team Cup team in Israel - in the men's doubles, in which they will play Shingo Kunieda and Gustavo Fernandez first up.

In the singles, Hewett - who won Paralympic doubles silver with Reid in 2016 - will face Frenchman Stephane Houdet in the first round.

Hewett, 21, won the French Open singles title in 2017 and says his confidence has also been boosted before Paris.

On facing world number three Houdet, Hewett said: "We recently played each other in the World Team Cup, I came out victorious on that one.

"It was probably one of my biggest and strongest performances I've had in a long while so that was a confidence booster for me and something I needed.

"The whole week was quite the boost, playing the world number one Shingo [Kunieda] and then taking down Gerard as well."