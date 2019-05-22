Para-canoe European Championships: Emma Wiggs retains title as GB win 10 medals in Poland

GB won four medals on day one of the European Championships, and six on day two

Great Britain won 10 medals at the Para-canoe European Championships as Paralympic champion Emma Wiggs retained her VL2W title in Poznan, Poland.

In addition to Wiggs' gold, Charlotte Henshaw and Stuart Wood both won their first European titles in the KL2W and VL3M events respectively.

Paralympic KL2 champion Wiggs also won silver behind Henshaw.

"I'm really chuffed because it has been a brutal year," she said. "I think this was more emotional than some of them."

Six-time European champion Jeanette Chippington won VL2W silver and KL1 bronze.

Nick Beighton won bronze behind Wood after Ukrainian Vladyslav Yepifanov, who won the race, was disqualified, meaning Wood was promoted to gold and Beighton on to the podium.

Bronze medals were also won by Ian Marsden (KL1M), Rob Oliver (KL3M), and Laura Sugar (KL3W) - her first international event.

KL2 world champion Henshaw - a two-time Paralympic medallist in swimming - said: "I'm really pleased, I wasn't too happy with yesterday's performance in the heats, I felt like I didn't really deliver an optimum performance.

"That's what I'm most pleased about, being able to put down a good run."