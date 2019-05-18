World Team Cup: Great Britain beat France to claim gold

Great Britain took an unassailable 2-0 lead to seal the gold

Great Britain celebrated gold at the World Team Cup in Israel with a 2-0 victory against France.

Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett avenged defeat by Nicolas Peifer and Stephane Houdet in the Rio Paralympics doubles.

Reid won the first set 6-1 against Peifer adding a second set tie-break 7-3, while Hewett saw off Houdet 6-0 7-5.

It equals GB's best performance at the tournament, replicating the feat of 2012, after the junior team won silver and the women's team took bronze.

It could have been four medals but for a 2-1 defeat for the quad team of Andy Lapthorne, Antony Cotterill and James Shaw against South Africa on Friday.

The World Team Cup is the wheelchair tennis equivalent of the Fed Cup and Davis Cup competitions, with teams from 23 nations taking part in the finals in Ramat Hasharon, Israel.