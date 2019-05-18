World Para-triathlon Series 2019: Jade Jones-Hall wins gold in Japan

From the section

Jade Jones-Hall won PWTC gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Jade Jones-Hall won gold at the World Para-triathlon Series in Yokohama, Japan, as Britain's Para-triathlon squad won four medals.

Commonwealth champion Jones-Hall, 23, won the women's PTWC race, finishing 30 seconds ahead of the USA's 2016 world champion Kendall Gretsch.

British team-mates Fran Brown and Claire Cashmore won silver in the PTS2 and PTS5 races respectively.

Paralympic bronze medallist Melissa Reid took PTVI bronze.

Inspired to try a new sport? Find out how to get into disability sport with our special guide.

In the men's PTS4 race, Britain's Steve Crowley finished fifth.

"Our Para-triathletes really impressed today," said performance director Mike Cavendish.

"Jade performed incredibly well to beat a strong field, including the world champion, and across the board we've posted some great performances. Athletes have returned from injury or extended periods away from competition, making results even more notable."