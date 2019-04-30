World Para Swimming Championships: Great Britain name 24-strong team for London event

Ellie Simmonds forms part of a 24-strong Great Britain team

Paralympic champions Eleanor Simmonds, Eleanor Robinson and Bethany Firth have been named in a 24-strong Great Britain team for the World Para Swimming Championships in London in September.

Stephanie Millward returns to the Great Britain set-up for the first time since winning Paralympic gold at Rio 2016.

Head coach Rob Aubry said he was "delighted" with the team, which includes six athletes making their debuts at a major international event.

The championships begin on 9 September.

The event was due to be held in Malaysia from 29 July but the nation was stripped of the hosting rights for refusing to let Israelis compete.

Simmonds, Alice Tai and Jessica-Jane Applegate will all get the chance to repeat their gold medal successes in the championship when it was held in Glasgow in 2015.

Reece Dunn, Brock Whiston, Ellie Challis, Louis Lawler, Rhys Davies and Suzanna Hext - who has also represented Great Britain in Para-dressage - will all compete in their first major international event.

Aubry said: "We have selected a team that will not just make finals, but challenge for medals in front of a home crowd.

"With a year to go until Tokyo [the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics], we have also selected a couple of new faces onto the team, to gain valuable experience within the final preparation phase. These athletes will be working hard on race preparation and learning what it takes to deliver their best performances under pressure."

Last week's British Para-swimming International Meet in Glasgow offered athletes the chance to secure places on the team and 20-year-old Tai shone, winning two gold medals and setting a world record in the women's multi-class (MC) 50m freestyle.

Dunn landed three gold medals, while Maisie Summers-Newton smashed her own world record in the SM6 best in the 200m individual medley.

Team in full:

Jessica Jane Applegate, England, City of Norwich SC

Jordan Catchpole, England, City of Norwich SC

Stephen Clegg, Scotland, City of Sunderland ASC

Reece Dunn, England, Plymouth Leander SC

Louise Fiddes, England, Hatfield SC

Bethany Firth, England, Newcastle Swim Team

Thomas Hamer, England, Stockport Metro SC

Michael Jones, England, National Performance Centre/COMAST

Scott Quin, Scotland, Warrender Baths

Rebecca Redfern, England, Worcester SC

Megan Richter, England, Orion SC

Eleanor Robinson, England, Northampton SC

Toni Shaw, Scotland, University of Aberdeen

Eleanor Simmonds, England, Camden Swiss Cottage SC

Maisie Summers Newton, England, Northampton SC

Alice Tai, England, Ealing SC

Brock Whiston, England, Barking & Dagenham Aquatics Club

Stephanie Millward, England, Corsham ASC

Zara Mullooly, England, Guildford City SC

Ellie Challis, England, Colchester Phoenix ASC

Suzanna Hext, England, Swindon Dolphin ASC

Tully Kearney, England, National Performance Centre/COMAST

Louis Lawlor, Scotland, Glasgow SC

Rhys Davies, Wales, Pembroke & District ASC