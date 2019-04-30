World Para Swimming Championships: Great Britain name 24-strong team for London event
-
- From the section Disability Sport
Paralympic champions Eleanor Simmonds, Eleanor Robinson and Bethany Firth have been named in a 24-strong Great Britain team for the World Para Swimming Championships in London in September.
Stephanie Millward returns to the Great Britain set-up for the first time since winning Paralympic gold at Rio 2016.
Head coach Rob Aubry said he was "delighted" with the team, which includes six athletes making their debuts at a major international event.
The championships begin on 9 September.
The event was due to be held in Malaysia from 29 July but the nation was stripped of the hosting rights for refusing to let Israelis compete.
Simmonds, Alice Tai and Jessica-Jane Applegate will all get the chance to repeat their gold medal successes in the championship when it was held in Glasgow in 2015.
Reece Dunn, Brock Whiston, Ellie Challis, Louis Lawler, Rhys Davies and Suzanna Hext - who has also represented Great Britain in Para-dressage - will all compete in their first major international event.
Aubry said: "We have selected a team that will not just make finals, but challenge for medals in front of a home crowd.
"With a year to go until Tokyo [the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics], we have also selected a couple of new faces onto the team, to gain valuable experience within the final preparation phase. These athletes will be working hard on race preparation and learning what it takes to deliver their best performances under pressure."
Last week's British Para-swimming International Meet in Glasgow offered athletes the chance to secure places on the team and 20-year-old Tai shone, winning two gold medals and setting a world record in the women's multi-class (MC) 50m freestyle.
Dunn landed three gold medals, while Maisie Summers-Newton smashed her own world record in the SM6 best in the 200m individual medley.
Team in full:
Jessica Jane Applegate, England, City of Norwich SC
Jordan Catchpole, England, City of Norwich SC
Stephen Clegg, Scotland, City of Sunderland ASC
Reece Dunn, England, Plymouth Leander SC
Louise Fiddes, England, Hatfield SC
Bethany Firth, England, Newcastle Swim Team
Thomas Hamer, England, Stockport Metro SC
Michael Jones, England, National Performance Centre/COMAST
Scott Quin, Scotland, Warrender Baths
Rebecca Redfern, England, Worcester SC
Megan Richter, England, Orion SC
Eleanor Robinson, England, Northampton SC
Toni Shaw, Scotland, University of Aberdeen
Eleanor Simmonds, England, Camden Swiss Cottage SC
Maisie Summers Newton, England, Northampton SC
Alice Tai, England, Ealing SC
Brock Whiston, England, Barking & Dagenham Aquatics Club
Stephanie Millward, England, Corsham ASC
Zara Mullooly, England, Guildford City SC
Ellie Challis, England, Colchester Phoenix ASC
Suzanna Hext, England, Swindon Dolphin ASC
Tully Kearney, England, National Performance Centre/COMAST
Louis Lawlor, Scotland, Glasgow SC
Rhys Davies, Wales, Pembroke & District ASC