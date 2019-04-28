London Marathon 2019: Daniel Romanchuk wins men's wheelchair race as Manuela Schar wins women's

From the section

American Daniel Romanchuk won the men's wheelchair race at the London Marathon for the first time as Britain's eight-time winner David Weir finished fifth.

Switzerland's Marcel Hug, who has won in London twice, finished second and Japan's Tomoki Suzuki third.

Romanchuk, 20, broke clear in the last kilometre to win in one hour 33 minutes 38 seconds, four seconds ahead of Hug.

Manuela Schar of Switzerland - champion in Berlin, Chicago, New York and Tokyo - won the women's wheelchair race.

The 2017 London Marathon champion cruised to victory in one hour 44 minutes nine seconds.

