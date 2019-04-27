British Para-swimming International Meet: Scott Quin smashes own world record

Scott Quin took a full second off his previous world record

British Para-swimming International Meet Venue: Tollcross Pool, Glasgow Dates: 25-28 April

Paralympics silver medallist Scott Quin smashed his own world record on the third day of the British Para-swimming International Meet in Glasgow.

The Edinburgh S14 swimmer powered through the first half of the 100m breaststroke and pulled away from the competition in the second.

Clocking one minute 5.28 seconds, he took a second off his previous record.

"I was able to execute some key things I've done in training. I'm just blown away really," the 28-year-old said.

"That swim there, that's what I've kind of been expecting, not like in a big headed way, but just because I know how consistent I've been in training and at domestic competitions."

The event is doubling as Great Britain trials for September's World Para-swimming Championship in London.

"Obviously this is our trials, so this is the first key part of a big season ahead of us, then the focus shifts to Worlds, provided I qualify," he said.

Quin will return later in the evening session, competing for the World Para-swimming World Series title, with Spain's S5 Antoni Ponce Bertran likely to be his closest rival.