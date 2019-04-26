British Para-swimming International Meet: Ellie Simmonds secures qualifying standard

Simmonds made her Paralympic debut aged 13 in 2008

British Para-Swimming International Meet Venue: Tollcross Pool, Glasgow Dates: 25-28 April

Ellie Simmonds said she was "emotional" after securing the qualifying standard for September's World Para-swimming World Championships in London.

The five-time Paralympic champion impressed in her S6 400m freestyle event at the British Para-Swimming International Meet in Glasgow, which is doubling as the trials.

She clocked five minutes 19.27 seconds, well inside the 5:22.98 mark.

The 24-year-old was just outside her fastest time of 5:18.69.

"I wasn't expecting to be so close to my personal best," she said afterwards.

"I'm so shocked and really thrilled with that.

"My aim was to hit the qualifying time and I felt a bit emotional but I am so happy."

The 24-year-old, who trains in the London Aquatics Centre pool which will host the Worlds, had missed the standard in Thursday's SM6 200m medley, the event where she is the current Paralympic champion.

Also securing World Championship qualifying standards on day two of the trials were Paralympic champion Mikey Jones (S7 400m freestyle), Commonwealth Games champion and world record holder Tom Hamer (S14 200m freestyle) and London 2012 gold medallist Jessica-Jane Applegate and Louise Fiddes (S14 200m freestyle).