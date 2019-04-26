Fever-Tree Championships wheelchair tournament to be ranking event in 2019

Wheelchair doubles at Queen's in 2018
Wheelchair tennis made its Queen's debut as an exhibition event in 2018

The 2019 Fever-Tree Wheelchair Tennis Championships at Queen's will be the first grass-court ranking tournament to take place outside of Wimbledon.

The tournament will take place from 21-23 June and ranking points will contribute towards qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

"Last year's tournament was a huge success," said tournament director Stephen Farrow.

"We are delighted to be able to run it as a tour event with ranking points this year. Wheelchair tennis is a great sport for fans to watch, and the event is a fantastic addition to the Fever-Tree Championships.'

In 2018, Britain's Paralympic gold medallist Gordon Reid and silver medallist Alfie Hewett reached the singles semi-finals at Queen's, and finished second in the round-robin doubles tournament.

