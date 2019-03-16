Para-cycling Track World Championships: Sarah Storey regains WC5 3km title

The 41-year-old secured her 14th world championship title

Sarah Storey has regained the world championship title in the WC5 3km individual pursuit at the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

The 14-time Paralympic champion won the race at 1.5km when she caught opponent Anna Harkowska of Poland.

It was her first track cycling title since the 2016 Paralympics in Rio, where she won the individual pursuit.

Storey, 41, also won silver in Friday's 500m time trial.

Samantha Bosco of the United States finished the individual pursuit in third.

In the men's MC4 individual pursuit, Britain's George Peasgood claimed a silver medal after being beaten by world and Paralympic champion Jozef Metelka of Slovakia.