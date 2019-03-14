Para-cycling Track Worlds: Jody Cundy and Kadeena Cox lead GB gold rush

Cundy was a swimmer before switching to cycling after the Athens Paralympics

Britain's Jody Cundy and Kadeena Cox both claimed gold on the opening day of the UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships in the Netherlands.

Cundy, 40, won his 11th 1km time trial world title, keeping an unbeaten record stretching back to his 2006 debut.

Cox, 28, marked her return to major international competition with victory in the C4 500m TT event.

There were also silver medals for Sarah Storey (women's C5 500m TT) and Blaine Hunt (men's C5 1km TT).

World Championship debutant Fin Graham will be in action later on Thursday in the bronze ride-off in the men's C3 3km individual pursuit.

It is the 16th rainbow jersey of Cundy's career and came after he criticised the sport's governing body for the failure to provide live streaming of the event.

However, he concentrated on action on the track in Apeldoorn, finishing in one minute 5.42 seconds, over a second clear of Slovakian rival Josef Metelka.

Cox, back in top-flight Para-cycling for the first time since the Rio Games in 2016, overcame a knee problem to clock a time of 36.176 seconds.

It left her over two seconds ahead of China's Jianping Ruan.

The 500m time trial is not Storey's strongest event but the 14-time Paralympic champion still showed her class,

She led with a time of 38.111secs before the final rider, Caroline Groot of the Netherlands surpassed that with 36.464secs to take gold.

Hunt went one better than last year's Worlds with silver behind Spanish defending champion Alfonso Cabello Llamas.

Team-mate Jon Gildea was fourth, missing out on bronze by 0.129secs.