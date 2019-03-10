World Wheelchair Curling Championships: Hosts Scotland beaten by China in final

From the section

Aileen Neilson led Scotland to second place at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships

Scotland finished with a silver medal after losing to China in the World Wheelchair Curling Championships final.

The Paralympic gold medallists, led by Wang Haitao, beat Aileen Neilson's rink 5-2 in Sunday's Stirling showpiece.

The Scots had overcome Slovakia after an extra end in their qualification game and caused an upset by eliminating holders Norway in the last four.

The Norwegians ended the tournament fourth after losing the bronze medal match 10-3 to South Korea.