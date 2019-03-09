Wheelchair Curling Championship: Scotland to meet China in gold medal match

From the section

Aileen Neilson (centre) led the Scotland team at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in 2018

World Wheelchair Curling Championship bronze and gold medal matches Venue: The Peak, Stirling Date: 10 March Coverage: Watch on the BBC Sport website

Hosts Scotland will meet China in the gold medal match at the World Wheelchair Curling Championship after beating Slovakia and Norway.

Aileen Neilson's rink beat Slovakia 7-6 in the qualification game then Norway 7-3 in the semi-final while China defeated South Korea 5-2.

South Korea had earlier been 10-2 winners against Switzerland.

The bronze medal match takes place at 10:00 GMT on Sunday, with the gold medal match following at 14:30.

And both matches in Stirling will be shown live on the BBC Sport website.