Wheelchair Curling Championship: Scotland progress to knock-out stages

Aileen Neilson (centre) led the Scotland team at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in 2018

Scotland qualified for the play-offs at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships on home soil with a 5-3 victory over Canada.

Captain Aileen Neilson led her team to third place on the final day of round-robin matches in Stirling, behind China and Norway.

Scotland set up their progression to the knockout stages with a 9-3 thrashing of Estonia earlier on Friday.

The hosts and champions in 2005 have won seven and lost four since Sunday.

Neilson, 47, who was the first woman to skip a Paralympic curling rink at the Vancouver Winter Games in 2010, is joined in the team by championship debutant David Melrose, Sochi 2014 bronze medallist Robert McPherson and Pyeongchang Paralympian Hugh Nibloe.

The top six teams have gone through to the play-offs, while the bottom three teams - Germany, United States and Canada - have been relegated to Division B.