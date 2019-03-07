Davies and Bayley lead British Para table tennis squad

Rob Davies was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to table tennis.[8]

Paralympic champions Rob Davies and Will Bayley lead a strong GB para table tennis squad at the Lignano Master Open from 14-16 March.

The tournament in Italy is the first to count towards Olympic qualification.

World champion Ross Wilson is included, as are World Championship medallists Tom Matthews and Fliss Pickard.

Wales' Davies is looking for a return to form after a disappointing 2018 and is one of five Welsh athletes in the squad bound for Italy.

Also included in the squad are London and Rio medallist Aaron McKibbin, Commonwealth medallists Kim Daybell and Josh Stacey and European medallists David Wetherill, Paul Karabardak, Martin Perry and Ashley Facey Thompson.

"I just want to get back to enjoying my table tennis and enjoying the matches again," Davies said.

"The overall aim is to qualify for Tokyo and try and defend my title but I've just got to take it one step at a time, not get frustrated and try and get some wins on the board."

Full GB squad: Will Bayley MBE (men's class 7), Paul Davies (men's class 1), Rob Davies MBE (men's class 1), Kim Daybell (men's class 10), Ashley Facey Thompson (men's class 9), Jack Hunter-Spivey (men's class 5), Paul Karabardak (men's class 6), Tom Matthews (men's class 1), Aaron McKibbin (men's class 8), Martin Perry, (men's class 6), Fliss Pickard (women's class 6), Megan Shackleton (women's class 4), Billy Shilton (men's class 8), Josh Stacey (men's class 9), David Wetherill (men's class 6), Ross Wilson (men's class 8).