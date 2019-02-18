World Shooting Para-sport World Cup: Tim Jeffrey beats GB team-mate James Bevis to gold
Tim Jeffrey beat Great Britain team-mate James Bevis to gold in the R9 50m Rifle Prone at the World Shooting Para-sport World Cup in Al Ain.
The result in the United Arab Emirates also secures a Tokyo 2020 quota place for Britain's Paralympic team.
Jeffrey took over the lead halfway through the elimination stage of the final to finish with a final tally of 249.4.
Bevis was on 247.5 - 1.9 away from his team-mate.
Jeffrey, 22, and Bevis, 42, had qualified in third and seventh place respectively for the eight-person final with Ireland's Phil Eaglesham just missing out in ninth.
Italy's Andrea Liverani took bronze in the final with a score of 216.4.