World Shooting Para-sport World Cup: Tim Jeffrey beats GB team-mate James Bevis to gold

Bevis is a three-time Paralympian, having made his debut at the Beijing Games

Tim Jeffrey beat Great Britain team-mate James Bevis to gold in the R9 50m Rifle Prone at the World Shooting Para-sport World Cup in Al Ain.

The result in the United Arab Emirates also secures a Tokyo 2020 quota place for Britain's Paralympic team.

Jeffrey took over the lead halfway through the elimination stage of the final to finish with a final tally of 249.4.

Bevis was on 247.5 - 1.9 away from his team-mate.

Jeffrey, 22, and Bevis, 42, had qualified in third and seventh place respectively for the eight-person final with Ireland's Phil Eaglesham just missing out in ninth.

Italy's Andrea Liverani took bronze in the final with a score of 216.4.