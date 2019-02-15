World Para-athletics Championships: David Weir one of five Britons in London Marathon

David Weir won a record eighth London Marathon in 2018

David Weir is one of five Britons who will compete at the London Marathon as part of the World Para-athletics Championships.

The World Championships will take place in Dubai in November, but the marathon events will be held in London in April.

Weir, who has won London eight times, will compete in the T54 event alongside Commonwealth Games medallists John Smith and Simon Lawson.

World Cup gold medallist Derek Rae will compete in the T46 classification.

Charlotte Ellis will make her British team debut in the T12 visual impairment classification.

The top-four ranked athletes in each medal event will gain a place at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Weir, a six-time Paralympic champion, said in September he wanted to compete in Tokyo after struggling with mental health problems.

"We have a very strong team with consistent performers who have excelled at this event in recent years," Para-athletics head coach Paula Dunn said.

"It provides our marathon athletes with an essential opportunity to take on the best in the world in their classifications."