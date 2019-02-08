International Paralympic Committee to reinstate Russia

The International Paralympic Committee is to lift its ban on Russian Para-athletes - but under strict conditions.

The Russian Paralympic Committee's 29-month suspension, which was enforced in 2016 following the McLaren report, will be lifted by March 15.

The report found Russia operated a state-sponsored doping programme for four years in the "vast majority" of summer and winter Olympic sports.

More to follow.

