International Paralympic Committee to reinstate Russia
The International Paralympic Committee is to lift its ban on Russian Para-athletes - but under strict conditions.
The Russian Paralympic Committee's 29-month suspension, which was enforced in 2016 following the McLaren report, will be lifted by March 15.
The report found Russia operated a state-sponsored doping programme for four years in the "vast majority" of summer and winter Olympic sports.
More to follow.