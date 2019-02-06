GB's Amy Truesdale misses out on third World Para-taekwondo title
Britain's Amy Truesdale missed out on her third World Para-taekwondo title, losing in the quarter-final in Turkey.
The 2014 and 2017 champion, competing in the +58kg/K44 division, was beaten 2-0 on a golden point by Japan's Shoko Ota.
GB team-mate Joseph Lane (-73kg/k44) was also beaten at the quarter-final stage, losing 17-5 to Juan Diego Garcia Lopez.
Truesdale, 30, said she was "heartbroken" to miss a third crown.
Earlier in the competition, +75kg/K44 fighter Matt Bush became the first British man to claim a World Championship title.