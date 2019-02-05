World Para Taekwondo Championships 2019: Matt Bush becomes first British man to win gold

Matt Bush won a bronze medal at last year's Pan American Para Taekwondo Championships

Matt Bush has become the first British man to claim a title at the World Para Taekwondo Championships with a golden-point victory in Turkey.

With the scores level at 8-8 following the regulation rounds, the Welshman struck first in sudden death to beat Russian Zainutdin Ataev in Antalya.

"I wanted this for my team and Great Britain," said the +75kg/K44 fighter.

Team-mate and defending world champion Amy Truesdale competes in the +58kg/K44 division on Wednesday.

Bush, who stands at 6ft 5in, has previously competed in MMA as well as jujitsu and came close to representing Great Britain in shot put at the Rio Paralympics in 2016 before a torn shoulder muscle ruled him out.

He has been competing in taekwondo for just over two years and hopes to qualify for the sport's Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

"It's a massive ask as I've started the sport late and I'm catching up, but I'm here to smoke some guys and see what I can do," he said.

GB World Para Taekwondo Championships team for Antalya 2019:

Amy Truesdale (+58kg/k44), Ben Lane (-73kg/k44), Matt Bush (+75kg/k44)