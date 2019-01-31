Kelly Gallagher adds two more bronze medals to World Championships haul

Kelly Gallagher clinched super-G and super-combined bronze medals in Italy on Thursday

Northern Ireland visually-impaired skier Kelly Gallagher has brought up her medal haul at the Para Alpine World Championships to three after clinching two bronze on Thursday.

After winning downhill silver with guided Gary Smith on Wednesday, the British pair clinched super-G bronze on Thursday morning.

A further bronze followed in the super-combined event later in the day.

GB's Menna Fitzpatrick and Jen Kehoe won gold and silver in the events.

Fitzpatrick and guide Kehoe earned super-G gold ahead as they finished 1.82 seconds ahead of Australia's Melissa Perrine and Bobbi Kelly with Gallagher and Smith a further 2.86secs adrift.

However, the Aussie pair turned the tables on the super-G winners in the super-combined event as their second run left them 1.65 seconds ahead of Fitzpatrick and Kehoe with Gallagher and Smith 5.24secs off the pace.

Gallagher, who became British's first Winter Paralympic champion when she clinched super-G gold at the 2014 Sochi Games, was fourth in her two earlier events at the championships.

The slalom races at this year's World Championships were staged at Kranjska Gora in Slovenia before competitors moved to the Sella Nevea in Italy for the speed events.

Gallagher's two bronze medals brings up her haul of world championship medals to nine

The Bangor woman won silver and bronze at the 2011 World Championships in Sestriere and her career haul in the global event now stands at four silver and five bronze.

The 33-year-old had a long road to recovery since a high-speed crash in 2017 and she missed out on medal successes at the 2018 Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang.

Fitzpatrick and Kehoe complete the championships with two gold, two silver and a bronze.