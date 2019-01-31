Menna Fitzpatrick and Jen Kehoe win a second Para Alpine Skiing World gold

Fitzpatrick and Kehoe now have four medals from four events

Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick and guide Jen Kehoe have won their second gold medal at the Para Alpine Skiing World Championships in Sella Nevea, Italy.

The pair, who claimed gold in Wednesday's downhill, won the visually-impaired super-G event.

Team-mates Kelly Gallagher and Gary Smith won their second medal of the competition with bronze.

The GB pairs have a chance of more medals later on Thursday in the super-combined event.

The times from the super-G run will be combined with a slalom run on Thursday afternoon for the overall time.

Fitzpatrick and Kehoe hold a 1.82 seconds advantage over Australia's Melissa Perrine and Bobbi Kelly with Gallagher and Smith a further 2.86secs adrift.