Australian Open 2019: GB's Lucy Shuker loses in wheelchair doubles semi-final

Lucy Shuker
Lucy Shuker reached the women's wheelchair doubles final in Melbourne in 2010 and 2013
Australian Open 2019
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January
Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online.

Britain's Lucy Shuker and South African partner Kgothatso Montjane lost in a match tie-break in the semi-finals of the women's wheelchair doubles at the Australian Open.

Despite taking the first set, they went on to lose 2-6 6-1 10-7 to second seeds Marjolein Buis and Sabine Ellerbrock.

Shuker, 38, went out of the singles in the opening round on Wednesday.

Compatriot Andy Lapthorne, already eliminated, withdrew from his final round-robin match in the quad singles.

