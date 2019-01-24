Para Alpine World Championships: Menna Fitzpatrick and Jen Kehoe win slalom silver

Menna Fitzpatrick and her guide Jen Kehoe are Britain's most successful Winter Paralympians

Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick and guide Jen Kehoe have won their second medal of the Para Alpine World Championships in Slovenia, claiming silver in the visually impaired slalom.

The Paralympic champions finished 5.08 seconds behind Slovakian gold medallists Henrieta Farkasova and Natalia Subrtova.

The British pair also finished third in the giant slalom on Tuesday.

Fellow Britons Kelly Gallagher and guide Gary Smith were fourth.

They finished 1.79secs behind bronze medallists Melissa Perrine and Bobbi Kelly from Australia.

"We really just wanted to put down two solid runs and see how it ended up," Kehoe said.

"Then after the first run, the top three were really close so we had another chat and we still just wanted to put down a strong, safe run and not risk it too much because there was a good chance one of the other two might make a mistake. That's what happened, so we're really happy with the result."

Fitzpatrick and Kehoe are Britain's most successful Winter Paralympians, having won slalom gold, plus silvers in the giant slalom and super combined, and super-G bronze, at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics last March.

The World Championships now switch to Sella Nevea in Italy for the speed events, starting with the downhill on 29 January.

"We were there a couple of weeks ago and it's a really fun hill," added Fitzpatrick.

"There's a good feeling in the group, so it will be great to get to Italy and get going again."

