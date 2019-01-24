Australian Open 2019: Andy Lapthorne beaten in quad wheelchair doubles final

Andy Lapthorne and David Wagner with their Australian Open quad wheelchair doubles final runners-up trophies
Andy Lapthorne and David Wagner converted four out of 10 break point chances but their opponents managed five out of seven
Australian Open 2019
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January
Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online.

Britain's Andy Lapthorne and partner David Wagner lost out in a deciding tie-break in the Australian Open quad wheelchair doubles final.

Lapthorne and American Wagner lost 6-3 6-7 (6-8) 12-10 to Australians Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson.

The final was the only match of the men's quad wheelchair doubles event.

The British pairing of Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid lost 6-2 7-5 to the duo of Stephane Houdet and Ben Weekes in the men's wheelchair doubles semi-finals.

Hewett and Reid had twice won doubles events together at both Wimbledon and the US Open and were the top seeds for the Melbourne event, but were beaten in a match that lasted one hour 27 minutes.

Earlier on Thursday, Lapthorne lost 6-1 6-1 to Davidson in his second round robin match in the quad singles, ending his hopes of reaching the final.

