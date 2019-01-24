Australian Open 2019: Andy Lapthorne beaten in quad wheelchair doubles final

Andy Lapthorne and David Wagner converted four out of 10 break point chances but their opponents managed five out of seven

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online.

Britain's Andy Lapthorne and partner David Wagner lost out in a deciding tie-break in the Australian Open quad wheelchair doubles final.

Lapthorne and American Wagner lost 6-3 6-7 (6-8) 12-10 to Australians Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson.

The final was the only match of the men's quad wheelchair doubles event.

The British pairing of Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid lost 6-2 7-5 to the duo of Stephane Houdet and Ben Weekes in the men's wheelchair doubles semi-finals.

Hewett and Reid had twice won doubles events together at both Wimbledon and the US Open and were the top seeds for the Melbourne event, but were beaten in a match that lasted one hour 27 minutes.

Earlier on Thursday, Lapthorne lost 6-1 6-1 to Davidson in his second round robin match in the quad singles, ending his hopes of reaching the final.